Warren McClendon Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was one of many Bulldogs to declare for the NFL draft after the 2022 season officially wrapped up. It has now also been announced that he has accepted an invite to play in their year's Reese's Senior Bowl game.

He will join his teammate Kenny McIntosh down in Mobile, AL. The game is set to be played on Feb. 4 at the University of South Alabama and will be televised on NFL Network. It's a great opportunity for prospects to give a good look to NFL scouts before the NFL combine and draft rolls around through the participation of drills and snaps in a live game against other prospects. Many players have seen their draft stock increase significantly after playing in the senior bowl.

McClendon's career at the University of Georgia started back in 2019 and saw action in several games during his first season. He would then become a starter for Georgia over the next three seasons and earned Freshman All-America team honors and first-team All-SEC honors this past season. McClendon started all 15 games for Georgia during the 2021 season and the majority of games in his final season.

The Brunswick, GA native helped the Bulldogs' front line of protection become a finalist for the Joe Moore award, which is annually given to the nation's best offensive line unit, but fell just short as Michigan would end up being the winner. However, McClendon and his teammates made a strong case for the award.

Georgia will be playing next season without both of their starting tackles from the 2022 season as Broderick Jones also declared for the NFL draft. The Bulldogs did however retain starting center Sedrick Van Pran as he announced that he will be returning for one more season in Athens.

