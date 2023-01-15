Skip to main content

Kenny McIntosh Declares For NFL Draft

Kenny McIntosh has made his NFL Draft Decision.

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia's leading rusher in 2022, is headed to the NFL Draft. McIntosh made the announcement on his Instagram.

In 2022, Kenny McIntosh became just the third SEC player to rush for 500+ yards, have 500+ yards receiving, and accumulate 10+ touchdowns. The Ft. Lauderdale native came to Georgia as the No. 10 running back in the class of 2019, per 247Sports.

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations:

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
  • Jacob Hood, OL (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Portal)
2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

Other Georgia News:

