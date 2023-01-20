Skip to main content

Georgia Center Sedrick Van Pran Makes Draft Decision

Sedrick Van Pran, one of the NFL Draft's top prospects at center, has made his decision.

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia's starting center for every game over the past two seasons, is returning to Athens. Van Pran announced that he is coming back for his final season on social media.

Bulldog offensive linemen Broderick Jones, Warren McClendon, and Warren Ericson all declared early for the NFL Draft. Together, they represent 72 starts across the line for Georgia. Getting Van Pran back is big.

Georgia Football and their fans are still grieving the deaths of lineman Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The No. 1 center in the class of 2020, Sedrick Van Pran chose Georgia over Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma, among others. The New Orleans native was the No. 3 prospect out of the state of Louisiana in 2020, behind just Kayshon Boutte and Jaquelin Roy. He was the only player out of the state's top-4 recruits that year to not commit to LSU.

ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. both have Sedrick Van Pran ranked as their third-best center in the Draft class. He was projected to go in the 2nd or 3rd rounds.

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023
  • WR, Ladd McConkey will be back in 2023
  • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Nebraska)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)
  • Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal)
  • Ryland Goede, TE (Portal)
  • MJ Sherman, EDGE (Nebraska)
  • Jacob Hood, OT (Portal)
  • Trezmen Marshall, LB (Alabama)
  • Dominick Blaylock, WR (Portal)
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

