Georgia responded to losing a lot of production between 2021 and 2022 with another elite defensive performance in 2022 but one area that the Dawgs will look to improve is getting after the quarterback. UGA generated a lot of quarterback hurries, forcing a throw earlier than intended or moving out of pocket as the result of pressure, with a total of 269 recorded last season. The Dawgs averaged 17 QBHs each week but only managed 2.6 sacks in those games.

The loss of Nolan Smith revealed just how thin things were on the outside for Georgia. Chaz Chambliss and Jalon Walker, a freshman linebacker, were asked to step in toward the end of the season with the position seeing a lot of rotation out of different looks. Generating pressure with just 4 has become one of the very few areas the Dawgs lack on defense.

Despite being a true freshman, Mykel Williams was able to lock down a starting role throughout the season. His performance revealed what type of personnel Smart has planned to recruit moving forward. Marvin Jones Jr. is another player who will look to take on a much bigger role moving forward. Jones and Williams stand at 6'5" with both having the ability to generate pressure from the edge. With Williams looking to have a hold on the defensive end position for the next two seasons, the JACLK position becomes up for grabs with plenty of talent to spare.

In the 2023 recruiting class, Smart picked up 3 elite edge players; Damon Wilson, Samuel M'Pemba, and Gabriel Harris. Wilson is one of the best true pass rushers in this class and already has shown great technique when getting around the corner. M'Pemba has tons of raw potential with his overall athletic ability and under coach Uzo-Diribe he'll be able to develop more techniques to help him take the edge. Harris' first step and body control are impressive with him likely finding a lot of reps in the future. Harris has also spent the last year and a half in the same defensive system as Georgia's.

Another thing to consider is how co-DC Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp have generated pressure using interior pressure. UGA's recent inside linebacker class is one of the best groups we've seen in the last few cycles.

Raylen Wilson is the rare type of athlete that has elite speed, a 10.9 100-meter dash runner, and carries enough weight to play linebacker. Wilson's comfortable in space against skill players and has shown a lot of improvement shedding blocks and is not afraid of contact. Troy Bowles can play in almost any situation despite the down and distance. He's consistent at being elite in every phase: blitzing, gap control, and pass coverage. CJ Allen is another great athlete with size and speed. Boasting an 11.1 100-meter dash and nearly 230 pounds in high school. Allen can play against modern offenses and has shown great closing speed.

Moving forward, you're going to continue to see a lot of the same pressures from the interior and simulated looks but Georgia won't be forced to blitz to have success in the pass rush. The ability to just send 4 and get home is extremely valuable when facing a tandem of elite quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN