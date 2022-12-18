Skip to main content

Georgia Players Give Back to the Community

Several Georgia players decided to give back to their community during this holiday season.

During this time of year, many of the happenings are focused on receiving gifts from others. However, several Georgia players decided to be the ones giving gifts during this holiday season and give back to their community. 

Georgia is in the midst of yet another national title run as they are set to face off against Ohio State in just a couple of weeks. Even with the majority of their focus being on the task at hand, didn't stop these Georgia players from joining in on the holiday spirit and making sure others around them got to make the most of their Christmas this year. 

Offensive lineman Micah Morris used the money he earned through his NIL deals to purchase over 100 Christmas gifts for those in need. He spent his Friday night with families associated with The Boys and Girls Club in Athens to help provide gifts for the families. A great example of how NIL deals can transpire into more than just a positive for the players themselves. 

Quarterback Stetson Bennett partnered with Onward Reserve and ESM, a sports marketing agency, to take 10 kids on a $200 shopping spree right before Christmas. 

Safety Malaki Starks and tight end Brock Bowers teamed up with one another at a giveback event to go shopping with 16 kids at Dick's Sporting Goods. 

Over the past several years, the Georgia football program has made an example of what every program across the country wishes to become on the field. Consistently in the running for national recognition and being claimed as national champions. Those same players that contributed to that also continue to set a great example off the field and use their platform to make a difference in their surrounding community.

