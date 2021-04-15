Players Auditioning For Serious Playing Time on G-Day

Georgia football has their final spring scrimmage this Saturday. Here are a few players that fans need to keep their eyes on come G-Day.

Georgia football last played in front of a live audience four months ago in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

That game was considered the first audition for many players hoping to earn meaningful roles on the 2021 team. The next big audition is this Saturday in the G-Day Game, Georgia's annual spring scrimmage.

G-Day is the last time the coaches will evaluate the players until fall camp. Plus, it's the last "game" Georgia will play until the season opener against Clemson, their toughest opening game opponent by far under head coach Kirby Smart.

With that in mind, here are four "auditions" you should watch this Saturday.

Broderick Jones, Left Tackle

There is a real possibility that this coaching staff is waiting on the development of Broderick Jones.

Jones has the most potential of any left tackle on the roster. He has long arms and doesn't carry much bad weight. His freakish athleticism makes him a perfect fit for the left tackle spot, but he's far from comfortable on the right side of the offensive line.

Sources indicate that Jones is not quite ready for regular-season SEC football yet, but come August things could change on that front.

If for some reason Jones struggles mightily on Saturday, this Georgia coaching staff could be forced to experiment with Warren McClendon moving to the left side over the summer. Similar to the way they did last offseason with offensive guard Jamaree Salyer.

Lovasea Carroll, Cornerback

Carroll initially signed with the Bulldogs as a running back but was quickly switched to corner. He has taken the position change in stride and could receive playing time this fall.

According to reports, Carroll has been at his best in the scrimmages where he gets to read the entire field and play within a defense. Carroll stands 6-1 and 195 pounds with fluid hips. He has the ideal skills to play cornerback but he has to unseat several players in front of him to see the field. Players that aren't brand new to the position like he is.

Carroll has a long way to go climbing the depth chart at corner to make it on the field this fall, but he is certainly vying for a spot on the travel squad as a freshman with a great performance Saturday.

Channing Tindall, Linebacker

Tindall is not expected to be a starting inside linebacker this year, but that doesn't mean he won't play an important role. On the contrary, since Kirby Smart took over at Georgia, the No. 3 linebacker spot has been a coveted role on this defense.

Monty Rice, Nakobe Dean, and Quay Walker all filled that role before earning starting jobs.

As for what Tindall has going for him, he is an explosive athlete with comfort in defensive coordinator Dan Lanning's system. Tindall is perhaps Georgia's best pass rusher from the second level, but he's never had a real opportunity to show that off. G-Day is that opportunity.

Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver

Georgia is still searching for ways to make up for George Pickens' absence at wide receiver. According to sources, Mitchell has the potential to help the team on that front.

The freshman has turned heads in camp because of his ability to get create separation early in routes as well as late on over the top of defensive backs. Mitchell is a young polished route runner and at 6'4, he gives quarterbacks an easy target and creates even more yards after the catch.

You May Also Like

Sophomore Surge: Update on Year 2 Spring Standouts

Why Some Draft Experts Don't Love Eric Stokes

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.