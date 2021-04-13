Georgia plays their final scrimmage of the spring Saturday. Here are a few bold predictions for G-Day, the first look at the Dawgs this year.

Georgia will open up their doors for the first time this Saturday for their final scrimmage of the spring, or G-Day.

It will be the first time we have seen the Bulldogs in over four months. The roster looks a lot different from last year and players will have the opportunity to make big impressions on fans ahead of the season.

Here are a few bold predictions for the scrimmage, which will be our final look at the team before they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina in August to take on the Clemson Tigers.

Kendall Milton Scores 3 TD's

Three touchdowns may not be likely, but there is a real possibility for Milton to break out this Saturday.

Running back Zamir White returned this offseason, opting to use his final year of eligibility instead of going to the NFL Draft. As did running back James Cook. It's a loaded backfield at UGA currently.

However, with White and Cook being veterans of the program that don't need a ton of work, and Kenny McIntosh expected to be out with an elbow injury, this could be Kendall Milton's day.

Milton has consistently improved throughout the spring practice period according to sources, including a Herschel Walker-Esque trucking of the oncoming safety in the open field in the latest closed scrimmage.

Carson Beck Dazzles

Quarterback JT Daniels will be getting those first-team reps during G-Day, but it's possible that Carson Beck could get just as many reps as the second unit quarterback. According to reports, Beck is putting on a show in camp and has been the clear cut No. 2 quarterback during the spring practice sessions.

Freshman Brock Vandagriff is still learning the playbook, soaking in as much of the Georgia offense as possible, and Stetson Bennett hasn't received a ton of work. . Meanwhile, Beck has known the offense for some time now and has spent the offseason refining his play instead.

While Saturday is far from being the end all be all for this battle, it will be a key factor in deciding who is ready for regular-season action first. All indicators point towards Beck being more ready for the moment, and he could light up the scoreboard Saturday.

D-Line 5 Total Sacks

The Bulldog defensive line may be the most talented front-four in the Southeastern Conference.

Defensive tackles Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, and Jordan Davis are run-stopping specialists on the interior of that defensive line, which provide edge rushers the freedom to get after the quarterback up the field.

Edge rushers like Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson feast on one on one opportunities out on the edge. Additionally, you have to be on the lookout for defensive end Travon Walker who can wreck an entire series at times. And Saturday, they will get plenty of opportunities.

Five total sacks is the prediction here but it could be even more. Georgia's front seven is filled with playmakers.

Nyland Green Most Impressive DB

Green has been turning heads in spring camp. He had a ton of hype surrounding his name entering Georgia's camp and he has lived up to it.

He stands 6-1 and is now up to 190 lbs. He has a frame that is ready to play regular-season SEC football right now. He also clocked in a top speed of 20.93 miles per hour.

Despite a great camp so far, Saturday is Green's opportunity to leap frog elder statemen ahead of him on the depth chart. Cornerbacks Jalen Kimber and Ameer Speed have been battling it out for that No. 2 corner spot alongside Kelee Ringo, and Saturday is Green's opportunity to cement his name in that conversation.

