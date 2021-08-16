Allstate Playoff Prediction Places Number on UGA's Chances

The University of Georgia is anticipating a deep college football playoff run, and the latest Allstate percentage polls have placed a number on those chances.

Heading into the 2021 college football season, despite the injury to star wide receiver George Pickens and the undetermined time on the leave of absence from star transfer Arik Gilbert, the Georgia Football faithful are still optimistic about their chances to return to the College Football Playoff for the second time under head coach Kirby Smart.

Most of that optimism revolves around a perennially stout defense under Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning along with the pairing of Heisman hopeful quarterback JT Daniels and offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

The schedule is favorable and the stage is set for what could be a deep run into the playoff in 2021. But what say the experts?

The Allstate Playoff Predictions are out and Georgia comes in at fifth-best odds to make the College Football playoff.

Clemson - 78%

Alabama - 72%

Oklahoma - 66%

Ohio State - 59%

Georgia - 25%

Notre Dame - 23%

Texas A&M - 22%

Obviously, with Georgia's season opener coming September 4th against Clemson, they undoubtedly start the season off with the biggest test of all the contenders listed. However, after that, the schedule becomes rather favorable for the Bulldogs.

Which begs the question, why 25%? Well, Georgia has a 72% chance of winning the SEC East according to the Football Power Index which means they will need to win at least one of the two matchups against Clemson or the eventual SEC West champions (likely Alabama).

So, the recipe for a College Football Playoff birth for the Bulldogs in 2021 is simple — at least on paper. Beat either Clemson in the season opener or Alabama in the SEC championship game.

That reads a lot simpler than it plays.

