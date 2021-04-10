Pleasant Surprises from Spring Practice So Far

New star receivers, replenished depth at corner, and a 16-month quarterback battle brewing? Georgia football has produced several pleasant surprises this spring.

Georgia football is wrapping up its fourth week of spring practice and the Bulldogs have given us sports journalists plenty to talk about.

Besides a few injuries, the overall vibe of Georgia's 2021 spring season has been optimistic. That's thanks to the impressive performances of a few players many overlooked before the spring began.

New wide receivers emerging

Injuries at the wide receiver position have created golden opportunities for younger players. Two guys who have already made the most of the situation are Justin Robinson and Adonai Mitchell.

Robinson is filling the void left by George Pickens. He's a massive target at 6-4 and 220 lbs., and he's fully aware of his size. Robinson is physical with a good vertical jump and long arms. He's using those traits to make impressive catches in traffic.

Mitchell is a also 6-4, but he's 20 lbs. lighter than Robinson. He doesn't play with the same physicality, but he doesn't have to. Mitchell has impressed with his route running, getting wide open numerous times in practices and scrimmages.

Both have earned playing time this spring. Robinson is projected by Dawgs Daily to start at X-receiver, while we believe Mitchell will be a valuable part of the rotation at Z-receiver. That's how quickly both players progressed this spring. No one was talking about them a month ago.

Carroll providing valuable depth at cornerback

Georgia entered spring with six running backs and four cornerbacks. Fortunately, one of those running backs is proving capable of playing corner.

Smart decided to move freshman Lovasea Carroll to cornerback to add depth at the position. According to those who watched last weekend's scrimmage, Carroll looks like a true cornerback. He reportedly almost had a pick-six in the scrimmage.

Carroll isn't going to compete for a starting job this fall, but he won't be buried on the depth chart either. He'll earn some playing time as a reserve and could play extensively during blowouts.

Beck clinging to backup job

Most folks assumed Brock Vandagriff would waltz into spring practice, claim the backup quarterback role, and position himself as the starter for 2022. So far, that hasn't been the case. Carson Beck is proving the value of spending a year in a college program.

Beck entered spring with knowledge of the playbook, he knows what the coaches expect and he has some experience with Georgia's receivers. On top of that, he's a talented quarterback with a good frame and a strong arm. He's used those advantages through the first four weeks of practice to retain his spot as the second-string quarterback.

This is great news, even if you're Brock Vandagriff. Georgia has a real quarterback battle on its hands and both passers will come out better for it.