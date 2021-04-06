WR Depth Chart Seeing Movement

With George Pickens out and a pair of young receivers impressing onlookers, its time to update the projected wide receiver depth chart.

The wide receiver room has produced a plethora of headlines since spring practice began.

From superstars suffering injuries, to young players impressing on the practice field, everything Dawgs Daily knew about the receiving corps has been challenged over the last three weeks. This updated projected depth chart addresses the recent developments from the wide receiver positions.

X-Receiver

X1: Justin Robinson, redshirt freshman

Justin Robinson, redshirt freshman X2: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, sophomore*

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, sophomore* X3: Jackson Meeks

*Injured

George Pickens is expected to miss at least the regular season according to sources. Someone needs to step up to take his place. So far, that someone has been redshirt freshman Justin Robinson.

Robinson was a talented, but raw prospect coming out of high school and the COVID-19 pandemic did his freshman campaign no favors. But he's reportedly looked anything but raw through the first three weeks of spring.

Georgia lists Robinson at 6-4 and 220 lbs. and he's every bit as strong and imposing as those numbers suggest. Reports from practice claim he is making physical catches all over the field. Robinson sounds like the type of receiver quarterback J.T. Daniels loves throwing too.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is the backup for the time being. He's been limited this spring, still recovering from the broken leg he suffered against Florida.

It was in that game where we learned what kind of football player Rosemy-Jacksaint is. Pickens was out with an injury and Rosemy-Jacksaint played very well in his absence, up until he crossed the goal line for his first career touchdown.

Z-Receiver

Z1: Jermaine Burton*

Jermaine Burton* Z2: Demetris Robertson

Demetris Robertson Z3 : Adonai Mitchell

: Adonai Mitchell Z4: Kearis Jackson

*Injured

Jermaine Burton gave Georgia fans quite the scare on March 30 when he was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, Burton's injury is not serious and he'll remain active this summer. Burton is one of the best receivers on the team. He accumulated 404 receiving yards as a freshman, including 274 with Daniels at quarterback.

Burton is a smaller receiver, but he plays like he's Robinson's size. He makes physical catches and he's also capable of getting wide open against the best defensive backfields in the SEC.

Demetris Robertson returns for his sixth college season and fourth season as a Bulldog thanks to the free year of eligibility. Robertson hasn't lived up to expectations because of injuries and a lack of continuity throughout his career.

With Daniels at quarterback, in a new pass-happy offense, Robertson has a golden opportunity to remind everyone why he was a five-star prospect in 2016.

If you've followed Georgia football this spring, you've likely become familiar with the name Adonai Mitchell. Former Georgia receiver Terrence Edwards attended practice on April 1 and took to Twitter to say "Adonai Mitchell is going to shock a lot of people."

Where Mitchell impresses the most is his route running. He's not a speedster, or overly physical, but he knows how to find open space. Mitchell stands at 6-4 so he's hard to miss when he's running all by himself.

Slot

S1: Kearis Jackson

Kearis Jackson S2: Arian Smith

Arian Smith S3: Dominick Blaylock

Dominick Blaylock S4: Jaylen Johnson

Jaylen Johnson S5: Ladd McConkey

No changes to report in the slot. Kearis Jackson is still the leader of the group coming off his best season as a Bulldog. Arian Smith missed most of 2020 with an injury, but he dazzled viewers when he was finally cleared to play.

Dominick Blaylock had a solid freshman year in 2019, but two ACL tears forced him to miss 2020 and he's been limited this spring. If he returns to form, Georgia can consider itself wealthy at slot receiver.

