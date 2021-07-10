Safe to Pencil in Tykee Smith as a Starter at STAR?

Georgia hopes the addition of Tykee Smith fills the gap of losing Tyrique Stevenson to Miami through the transfer portal following the 2020 season.

Georgia's loss of both contributors at the STAR position was a major point of concern heading into the offseason that needed to be addressed by the staff through the transfer portal.

DB Tyrique Stevenson's departure was unexpected at a time that many thought Stevenson would be the only returning cornerback with starting experience.

With Tyrique back in Miami, Georgia went out and grabbed former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith. Smith was an All-American selection in his two seasons at West Virginia and stood out in a similar role to Georgia's STAR. Smith not only brings the experience that Georgia lacked originally, but he will also have the familiar face of defensive backs Jahmile Addae leading the defensive back room.

While the competition won't be as high as it would've been if Stevenson returned to Athens for Smith, there will still be a competition to determine the starter.

Enter redshirt senior Latavious Brini, who will be the main competition at the position after his breakout performance in the Peach Bowl. Brini filled in at the STAR since Stevenson was Georgia's top cornerback with the absence of Eric Stokes. Brini showed much promise in his first career start, where he would really gain attention shutting down Cinncinatti's quick game passing.

Aside from those two, there was a brief mention by Coach Smart during the spring about Adam Anderson training at the STAR as they try and improve him in pass coverage. Obviously, any package with the speed rusher at the STAR would allow Georgia to play with a seven-man front, which we could see in 2021.

True freshman Javon Bullard got plenty of playing time with the second unit during the G-Day scrimmage and held his own. He very well could see some playing time this fall if games get out of hand or potentially add value through special teams.

