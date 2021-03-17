LIVE Updates - Georgia NFL Pro Day

Georgia's junior and seniors entering the 2021 NFL Draft are out on the field in Athens for their Pro Day Event. Stay up to date with our LIVE updates blog.

Pro Day events at college football programs all across the country are nothing new by any means. However, for the first time since 1982, there is no NFL Combine to act as a starting point for NFL evaluators.

So, without an official NFL Combine, there's a major emphasis being placed on the Pro Day event at each prospect's respective programs.

Which brings us to Wednesday, as Georgia's draft-eligible juniors and seniors take the field to go through drills on national television beginning at 11 AM.

Participants

S, Richard LeCounte

DL, Malik Herring*

OL, Ben Cleveland

LB, Monty Rice

CB, DJ Daniel

DB, Mark Webb

TE, Tre' McKitty

EDGE, Azeez Ojulari

CB, Tyson Campbell

CB, Eric Stokes Jr

OL, Trey Hill*

*Malik Herring is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Reese's Senior Bowl event. Trey Hill underwent surgery in December on both knees, though sources indicated it was a minor procedure. Hill could participate.

How to watch:

The NFL Network will broadcast the event starting at 11 AM. You can watch HERE. The SEC Network will broadcast the event as well here.

LIVE BLOG

Measurements:

Richard LeCounte - 5'10 1/4", 196

Azeez Ojulari - 6'2 1/8", 249

Eric Stokes - 6'0 1/2", 194

Tyson Cambell - 6'1, 193

Trey Hill - 6'3 1/3", 319

11:03AM: Eric Stokes jumped 38.5" on the vertical.

11:06 AM: Richard LeCounte jumps 32" on the vertical.

11:07 AM: Azeez Ojulari reps 225 pounds 28 times.

11:08 AM: After talking about wanting to break the bench press record, Ben Cleveland only did 30 reps at 225 pounds.

11:16 AM: Ben Cleveland runs an unofficial 4.85 in the forty.

11:41 AM: According to reports, Eric Stokes ran an unofficial 4.25 in the forty.

11:45 AM: Tyson Campbell runs an unofficial 4.39 in the forty.

We will keep you posted on any further updates from today's Pro Day at the University of Georgia.

You May Also Like

Players to Watch Heading Into Camp

What Has Georgia Figured Out on Offense Heading Into Spring

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.