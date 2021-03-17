LIVE Updates - Georgia NFL Pro Day
Pro Day events at college football programs all across the country are nothing new by any means. However, for the first time since 1982, there is no NFL Combine to act as a starting point for NFL evaluators.
So, without an official NFL Combine, there's a major emphasis being placed on the Pro Day event at each prospect's respective programs.
Which brings us to Wednesday, as Georgia's draft-eligible juniors and seniors take the field to go through drills on national television beginning at 11 AM.
Participants
- S, Richard LeCounte
- DL, Malik Herring*
- OL, Ben Cleveland
- LB, Monty Rice
- CB, DJ Daniel
- DB, Mark Webb
- TE, Tre' McKitty
- EDGE, Azeez Ojulari
- CB, Tyson Campbell
- CB, Eric Stokes Jr
- OL, Trey Hill*
*Malik Herring is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Reese's Senior Bowl event. Trey Hill underwent surgery in December on both knees, though sources indicated it was a minor procedure. Hill could participate.
How to watch:
The NFL Network will broadcast the event starting at 11 AM. You can watch HERE. The SEC Network will broadcast the event as well here.
LIVE BLOG
Measurements:
- Richard LeCounte - 5'10 1/4", 196
- Azeez Ojulari - 6'2 1/8", 249
- Eric Stokes - 6'0 1/2", 194
- Tyson Cambell - 6'1, 193
- Trey Hill - 6'3 1/3", 319
11:03AM: Eric Stokes jumped 38.5" on the vertical.
11:06 AM: Richard LeCounte jumps 32" on the vertical.
11:07 AM: Azeez Ojulari reps 225 pounds 28 times.
11:08 AM: After talking about wanting to break the bench press record, Ben Cleveland only did 30 reps at 225 pounds.
11:16 AM: Ben Cleveland runs an unofficial 4.85 in the forty.
11:41 AM: According to reports, Eric Stokes ran an unofficial 4.25 in the forty.
11:45 AM: Tyson Campbell runs an unofficial 4.39 in the forty.
We will keep you posted on any further updates from today's Pro Day at the University of Georgia.
