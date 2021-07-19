ICYMI: Former UGA QB Takes New Role

According to a report from Atlanta Journal Constitution's (AJC) Chip Towers, former UGA and National Football League quarterback, DJ Shockley agreed to terms with the University of Georgia and Learfield IMG College to replace the former sideline reporter Chuck Dowdle.

Towers reported that Shockley's new role would be "in the ambassador role that includes being the sideline reporter for radio broadcasts and hosting coaches’ shows and other events," It was also reported that Shockley also accepted a new role as the sports anchor for "WAGA Channel 5."

Since stepping away from the football field, the UGA alumni worked as a College Football Analyst for ESPN and served on the ACC Network and the SEC Network.

DJ isn't the first former UGA QB to be on the broadcast as he will join color commentator and well-known Georgia quarterback Eric Zeier, who works alongside the voice of the Bulldogs, Scott Howard.

It is safe to say that Shockley will have some big shoes to fill as he replaces Chuck Dowdle, who had the tough task of replacing the legendary Loran Smith as the sideline reporter for decades alongside Larry Munson.

