Georgia Football Releases Official Injury Report for Arkansas Razorbacks Game

ATHENS - Georgia Football sent in its league-mandated availability reporting Wednesday night for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks

Kirby Smart’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs travel to Fayetteville this Saturday for the first SEC game of the year for the Dawgs. Here is what you need to know abut who can play, who might and who can’t heading into this Saturday’s action.

The official update from Georgia contains no surprises. Smart’s Bulldogs have been relatively healthy to this point in the season. The return of starters Drew Bobo, Gabe Harris and Kyron Jones to the team at the start of the season was a major win for the Dawgs. All three missed the end of Georgia’s season.

One the tools Smart and the Bulldogs use to stay healthy is GPS tracking. Each player is monitored during practices, and Smart said that’s a critical thing for his program.

“Just listen to the numbers. I mean, we have people assigned. They're experts at that. I'm not. They bring the data to me daily, and we look through it. If somebody's losing velocity, or they haven't hit a max velocity in a while we have to look into it,” Smart said of the Dawgs. “We try to hit max velocities one time a week and make sure players are still running fast. Ultimately, to maintain your speed and prevent injury you've got to run fast. So we look at the data that comes in each day. We try to have a plan for the week, how we're gonna utilize it, and if guys are struggling, then we cut them back.”

Georgia Football Availability Report

Player Status DB Justice Fitzpatrick OUT S Tyriq Green OUT LB Chase Linton OUT

Arkansas Football Availability Report

Player Status TE Maddox Lassiter OUT DB Brandon Ford Questionable TE Hutson Hendrix Questionable

What does each term mean?

Available | The player is fully available for the next game.

Probable | Likely to play, barring any setbacks.

Questionable | Uncertain to play due to injury or condition.

Doubtful | Unlikely to play due to significant concerns.

Out | Player will not participate in the upcoming game.

Game-Time Decision | Final decision will be made closer to the game.

Requirements for Reporting

Schools must submit availability reports three (3) days before each football game, with daily updates leading to a final report 90 minutes prior to game time. For basketball and baseball, reports are filed the night before the game, with an update on game day.

SEC schools can be penalized for inaccurate or late reports range from $25,000 – $100,000 for football.