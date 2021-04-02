Scrimmage No. 1 - What to Expect, Players to Watch

Georgia has its first of three spring scrimmages scheduled for this Saturday. We preview the scrimmage with a few names to know.

Spring practice was a novelty that escaped college football a year ago. The overwhelming majority of football programs across the country went without a vital evaluation and development period of the football calendar.

Now, Georgia is more than halfway through its 2021 spring practice schedule ahead of a highly anticipated fall season ahead.

Saturday, Georgia will have their first of three spring scrimmages inside of Sanford Stadium.

What to Expect

Typically during a Saturday scrimmage practice during spring practice, you'll do some team stretching, individual work with your position coach to get warmed up, then you'll jump straight to competition periods.

There will be 1on1's between OL/DL, CB/WR, and LB/RB, then continuing to work their way up to full 11 on 11 scrimmage play.

Fast. Physical. Competitive.

Players to Watch

CB, Kelee Ringo

Ringo seems to be penciled in for one of the two corner positions this fall for Georgia, yet the Georgia staff has yet to see him in a game-like situation like there's going to be on Saturday. As soon as Ringo arrived on campus last summer, he underwent shoulder surgery. He's expected to be a full participant, and there's genuine excitement around the program about this young man's debut.

RB, Kendall Milton

With RB, Kenny McIntosh still limited with an elbow injury, along with veterans Zamir White and James Cook on the roster, Kendall Milton could see quite the opportunity in terms of total reps this spring. And as everyone saw a year ago, you give Milton touches, he makes plays.

Sources have talked highly of Milton's performance up to this point in spring. There's been consistent improvement in his ability to impact the passing game both as a threat and a blocker in pass protection. Along with continuing to run with an impressive balance between physicality, vision, and explosion.

OG, Tate Ratledge

Ratledge entered Georgia as a 6'6, 315-pound tackle. He was quickly moved to guard, and since the move has become a much stronger football player. Head coach Kirby Smart mentioned Ratledge's named when asked about players that have made strides physically this offseason.

According to sources, Ratledge has seen reps with the first unit at guard and could be rotating with them this Saturday.

QB, Carson Beck

We here at Dawgs Daily have heard nothing but great things coming out of camp about Carson Beck. After a year of really dry storylines about the 2020 signee from Jacksonville, Florida, there's a real positive vibe in camp.

Which leads up to Saturday.

When the live bullets begin to fly, is there any separation in the quarterback room in regards to that backup QB position battle?

WR, Adonai Mitchell

At 6'4, 200 pounds it's rare you hear people talk first about your route running. It's typically your ability to win a jump ball, or play physical. And though those things are said about freshman WR Adonai Mitchell, it's his almost veteran-like refinement in his route running that have sources raving.

Considering the situation in the wide receiver room at the moment — with Pickens, Burton, Blaylock, and Rosemy-Jacksaint — all a non-participant Saturday, it bodes well for a newcomer like Mitchell to further stake his claim for "Next Up."