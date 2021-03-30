JUST IN: Jermaine Burton Injured at Practice

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton was injured at practice on Tuesday. Here's the latest we can provide on the situation.

It's been a tough spring for Georgia football. First Kenny McIntosh and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins are injured on the first day of padded practice. Then star wideout George Pickens suffered an ACL injury that is going to require surgery, and now there appears to be more.

Dawgs Daily on SI.com can confirm that Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton also suffered a knee injury during Georgia's practice on Tuesday. The severity of the injury has not yet been determined nor confirmed by team officials.

Early indications are that Burton hyperextended his knee at practice, was then carted off the field and is now undergoing an MRI to assess whether or not there is any structural damage to the surrounding ligaments in the knee.

With Pickens' return to action for Georgia in the 2021 season doubtful at best, Burton was expected to play a major role in this offense in 2021. This would only compound the devastating blow that was Pickens' injury if Burton were to miss significant time. Especially considering Georgia opens their 2021 campaign in Charlotte, North Carolina against the Clemson Tigers.

We will keep you posted as further developments come in on this story.

