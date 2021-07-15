Is Hartley Georgia's Ace on the Trail?

Todd Hartley's hiring following the 2018 season has been paying dividends for the Dawgs on the trail.

When former offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Jim Chaney took the offensive coordinating job under then-head coach Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee, it was a move that could be described as a welcomed change for Georgia fans at the time.

Many were hoping following the disappointing end to the 2018 season that Georgia would shake things up offensively and "modernize" with the rest of College Football. But, as we all know now, things would not change all that much as they promoted James Coley to offensive coordinator.

Coley came from Miami after having been the offensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2013-2015, and along with him came tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

Hartley spent three seasons with former Georgia head coach Mark Richt at Miami as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. It was at Miami where Hartley began to show his recruiting prowess and overall coaching ability.

The Hurricanes would land a top-ranked tight end in Brevin Jordan in 2018 because of Hartley. In Jordan's freshman season, he would show the potential that we've all seen today as he recorded 32 receptions for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

Jordan is now in the NFL with the Houston Texans, where they selected him in the fifth round after Jordan's successful career in college at "the U."

Since coming to Athens, Hartley has shown his recruiting ability as he has successfully recruited all of his top targets over the last few seasons. The only "miss" on Hartley's record is now a receiver for the Bulldogs, as Arik Gilbert originally signed with LSU before transferring to Georgia at the end of the 2020 season.

Hartley has brought in 1 three-star, 2-four stars, and 1 five-star at the tight end position in his first three recruiting classes. Here's a look at his recruiting over the last three years

2019

Ryland Goede four-star

Brett Seither three-star

2020

Darnell Washington five-star

2021

Brock Bowers four-star

Not a bad track record for a position that has consistently brought his guys to Athens. Arik Gilbert may be considered a miss by some, but now that he is in Athens, some of the credit needs to be given to Hartley for keeping the door open to Gilbert.

While the recruiting is on par for some of the best on staff, the only criticism that may be thrown Hartley's way is the production over the years. Many have been begging for Georgia to start "using their tight ends more" in the passing game instead of only making them an extension of the offensive line.

We saw hints of that in 2020 as true freshman stud Darnell Washington came on late in the season as a deep threat for Georgia in the passing game. Washington's freshman season finished with seven receptions for 166 yards. While those numbers may not be enough to satisfy the fanbase, it is a step in the right direction for Georgia going forward, and it has certainly not hurt the Dawgs on the trail.

Hartley was able to reel in four-star Brock Bowers out of Napa, California, in the 2021 class. Bowers was the only target on the board for Hartley in the 2021 recruiting class, and he yet again brought his top target to Athens. Bowers is another pass-catching tight end that could see time on the field in year one.

With two young high ceiling prospects already in the tight end room, 2021 could be a make-or-break year when it comes to Georgia's success going forward at the tight end position. Hartley's number one target in the class of 2022 is four-star Oscar Delp, which has Georgia locked in a battle with schools like South Carolina.

Delp is seen as another must-get in the tight end room for the 2022 class that Georgia has lost some serious momentum in on the trail in recent weeks. Mostly due to the fact that South Carolina has sold Delp on the idea that he's going to get plenty of targets and receptions.

He's already landed his lone target in the 2023 class in Pearce Spurlin as well.

Time will continue to tell if Hartley can keep his red hot recruiting streak alive.

