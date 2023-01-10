On the heels of Georgia's 65–7 demolition of TCU in the national championship, two of the Bulldogs’ stars are moving on to the next level.

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo and defensive lineman Jalen Carter have both declared for the NFL draft, the pair announced early Tuesday morning as the Bulldogs basked in their second straight title.

Ringo made the announcement to reporters in the SoFi Stadium locker room after the game, while Carter tweeted his intent to declare just before 2 a.m. ET.

Both Ringo and Carter were important contributors to Georgia’s dominant 15–0 run. Ringo played in every game for the Bulldogs, notching two interceptions and 42 tackles. He is considered a top 10-caliber prospect in the draft.

Carter, a ferocious pass-rushing talent, registered three sacks and two forced fumbles in 2022. He garnered consensus All-American honors as the anchor of a Bulldogs defense that allowed just 14.3 points per game. Like Ringo, he is considered a top-10 prospect.