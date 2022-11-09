Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington Named Semifinalists for the John Mackey Award.
Georgia tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington have been named semifinalists for the 2022 John Mackey Award. The trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top tight end.
Past winners include Florida’s Kyle Pitts (2020), Notre Dame’s Tyler Eifert (2012), and Iowa’s Dallas Clark (2002).
Brock Bowers currently ranks 3rd amongst tight ends with 574 receiving yards on the season, and has accounted for 89 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.
For Darnell Washington, this is recognition for what’s been a breakout season for the junior out of Las Vegas. Washington has already doubled his career receiving yardage total with 332 through 9 games.
Both tight ends are playing major roles in the offense, with Georgia keeping both of them on the field for a majority of the offensive snaps. The unique pairing has created nightmares for defenses all season.
The 2022 John Mackey Award recipient will be announced on December 8th during ESPN’s presentation of The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
Complete list of semifinalists
- Brock Bowers, Georgia
- Payne Durham, Purdue
- Dalton Kincaid, Utah
- Sam LaPorta, Iowa
- Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
- Caden Prieskorn, Memphis
- Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
- Cade Stover, Ohio State
- Darnell Washington, Georgia
