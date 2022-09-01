Returning just three starters on defense for Georgia this fall brings a much different image to what it was a year ago. As many would expect, that means there are more questions than answers on the defensive side of the ball.

For a season-opening contest that features two top-15 teams, having questions on defense may not be what Georgia fans want to hear. Yet, if Georgia's offense lives up to its preseason expectations, it shouldn't be much of a problem.

With two co-defensive coordinators calling the shots on defense as opposed to having one play-caller, it will add even more intrigue to the game as Georgia's defense will be facing a new coaching staff and team that doesn't have any tape on them about how they will call under offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

Who are Georgia's defensive players to watch in week one?

Jalen Carter - DT

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Without recording a "start" last season for Georgia, Jalen Carter is gaining first-round attention from NFL executives and scouts as he enters a big junior season.

Without the likes of Jordan Davis, and DeVonte Wyatt ahead of him on the interior of the defensive line, it is Jalen Carter's time to cement himself as the next first-round pick along the defensive line.

Carter's past tape shows glimpses of an ability to be a complete game wrecker in both the passing and running game. However, facing one of the most experienced offensive lines in week one, combined with Georgia's relatively inexperienced front seven, makes not only Carter but any returning starter in the front seven important this coming Saturday.

The Inside Linebackers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Along the same lines as the defensive front four, Georgia's youth and youth could be a problem early on in the season, as first year starters gain experience playing high-level college football week-in and week-out.

It has been well known since the spring that no matter the combination of the two inside linebackers that start this coming weekend, both will be making their first career starts.

It is widely expected that sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson will be one of the starters in Georgia's base 4-2-5 nickel formation, with fellow sophomore Smael Mondon or redshirt sophomore Trezman Marshall potentially being the other.

Taking nothing away from whoever plays at inside backer on Saturday, there will be growing pains and adjustments that will be made, despite the elite-level recruiting Georgia's done over the years at the position, that constant sighting of a Nakobe Dean knowing exactly where the ball is going, or a Channing Tindall or Quay Walker blowing up a play before it ever starts will not be as frequent to start the season.

Facing a mobile threat like Bo Nix at quarterback could present some challenges for Georgia's inside backers. If the defensive line leaves a gap, it is the responsibility of the backers to corral Nix.

Javon Bullard - DB

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Bullard may be one of the highest risers up the depth chart from camp this offseason.

The sophomore defensive back looks to be in for a surge in playing time as his strong offseason adds more depth to Georgia's defensive back room, which was noticeably "thin" in the spring. But don't count out the 5-foot-10 defensive back as a potential starter.

Sources tell SI Dawgs Daily that Bullard is the expected number one option at the STAR position following fall camp. If true, it would be an impressive accomplishment as he would've beaten out a more experienced William Poole.

Poole played a huge role as the starter at STAR in Georgia's postseason run last winter. However, Bullard's undersized frame should not be taken lightly, as Kirby Smart praised him for his "toughness" and ball-hawking ability during Tuesday's press conference.

