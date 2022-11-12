Final Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Mississippi State

Georgia will be taking on Mississippi State out in Starkville, MS this Saturday at 7 PM. Kirby Smart and his team remain undefeated with the No. 1 ranking and are just one win away from clinching a division title this season.

Mike Leach is in the midst of his third season with the Bulldogs and they currently sit with a 6-3 record this season with all three losses coming in conference play. Mississippi State is a current 16-point underdog to Georgia ahead of this matchup.

Smart and his team have been pretty banged up this season. Adonai Mitchell has missed the majority of the season with an ankle injury and against Florida, Nolan Smith suffered a pectoral injury that ended his season. Several players also experienced injuries during Georgia's game against Tennessee.

Smart updated Mitchell and several other player's status during his press conference on Monday, saying:

"We're hopeful to get each one of them back this week."

Sources have indicated Mitchell has been touch and go at practice. Ankle injuries, particularly high ankle injuries, can be a fickle situation for skill-position players like Mitchell. Perhaps the Bulldogs can get him back this week for their game against Mississippi State.

Smart also mentioned that outside linebacker Robert Beal had a "stinger" against Tennessee and that they "feel good" about him being able to play this week.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Kenny McIntosh (Probable) - McIntosh has been battling through a thigh contusion against Tennessee per Kirby Smart.

Robert Beal, OLB (Probable) - Suffered a stinger against Tennessee.

Amarius Mims, OL (Doubtful) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida and did not play against Tennessee.

Xavier Truss, OL (Questionable) - Truss is battling through a toe injury.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Doubtful) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt, Florida, or Tennessee.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm vs Florida per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

