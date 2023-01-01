"Everything feels just a little better after a win." Ladd McConkey discusses Peach Bowl.

Playing through tendonitis in his knee, Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey didn’t have the type of game he’s used to, but the 21-year-old from Chatsworth, Georgia, still made a huge impact in Georgia's historic comeback.

Trailing 38-27, with just 8:41 to go in the game, Stetson Bennett connected with Arian Smith for a 76-yard touchdown, bringing Georgia within 5. Head coach Kirby Smart elected to go for 2, as Georgia attempted to get the score back to a 3-point game. On the attempt, Bennett sprinted to his right and found McConkey at the goal line for the 2-point conversion.

Following his big play in Georgia’s 42-21 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Ladd McConkey caught up with members of the media.

On how Georgia’s preparation helped them in an extremely tight game:

"We try to make [practice] as live as possible, and make it as physical as possible, and treat it like it’s a real game. Then, when it comes up in situations like that, just go out there. Makes it easy."

What was the offense’s mindset when they got the ball back with a chance to go win it:

"Defense got a stop. We knew we had to go score points, so, I mean, it goes both ways; we couldn’t have done it without them, and we had our time. We knew we needed to score, and like I said, we work on it every week, so we just went out and did it."

Updating his injury status:

"Everything feels just a little better after a win. I mean, there’s a bunch of guys banged up, we just went out and did it. And shoot, it’s awesome to come out on top."

Continuing the thought, McConkey spoke about the Georgia players playing through injuries:

"Shoot, when you’re playing in a game like this, I think everyone wants to play; no one wants to sit out. So, shoot, we’re all grinding to get back, all grinding to go out there and show what we can do. It makes it a little easier when it’s the College Football Playoff."

On what kind of pressure it puts on the offense when the other team’s offense is executing at a high level.

"We didn’t panic. We came out, second half, and went three and out two times, so just got to get better there, but we knew they were going to score. Obviously we have great defense, but they’re a great offense, they’re a great team, so a lot of respect for them, but we knew we had to put up some points and we could win it."

No. 1 Georgia (14-0) will face off with No. 3 TCU (13-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9th from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

