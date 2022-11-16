Weather Could Play a Role in Georgia vs Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs will complete their SEC schedule this Saturday when they take on the Wildcats of Kentucky. The Bulldogs are a heavy 22.5 point favorite and are expected to dominate the Wildcats on both sides of the ball. However, the 2 teams will be up against a common opponent in Saturday's game...

The cold.

The Weather Channel currently predicts a blistering low of 18° on Saturday and a high of just 37° with winds reaching up to 20 mph. This will by far be the coldest game that both teams have played in this season up to this point.

While the chances of precipitation remain low and rain will most likely not effect the game, cold temperatures can make a football much harder than usual. This can present challenges for catching and throwing for wide receivers and quarterbacks. The high wind speeds will also make field goals and PAT's very difficult for kicker's Jack Podlesney and Mark Ruffolo so don't be surprised if there are no 35+ yard field goal attempts.

While the weather should not have much of an effect on the outcome of the game overall (as indicated by the massive spread). Head coach Kirby Smart showed in the Tennessee game that he is more than willing to change his offense's scheme depending on what the weather is.

