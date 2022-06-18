Georgia has landed yet another verbal pledge to its 2023 recruiting class. Peyton Woodring, a kicker out of Lafayette, LA., announced his decision to commit to the Bulldogs via social media.

Woodring is the first specialist to announce his pledge to the Bulldogs' 2023 class, becoming the eleventh commitment in the class. Woodring's announcement comes days after Georgia landed the commitment of five-star defensive back AJ Harris.

The Louisana native will join redshirt sophomore Jared Zirkel as the only placekickers on the roster for the 2023 season. Jack Podlesny is entering his senior season for the Bulldogs as the starting placekicker. Podlesny connected on 22 of his 27 field goal attempts last season, with a season-long kick coming from 49-yards out in the national championship game versus Alabama.

The one who earned the nickname "Hot Pod" following his game-winning 51-yard kick in the Peach Bowl, a career-best, completed the come-from-behind victory for the Bulldogs against the Cincinnati Bearcats. "Hot Pod" struggled for consistency early in the 2021 season before finding his form again as the season closed.

2022 will serve as the final audition for a potential career in the NFL for Podlesny. This means Georgia will have to turn to either Zirkel or Woodring to take over the kicking duties in 2023.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McElderry, OL

Seven Cloud, DT

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

AJ Harris, DB

