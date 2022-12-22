Skip to main content

Georgia Lands Another Transfer Wide Receiver

Dominic Lovett - the SEC's sixth-leading receiver - announced that he will be transferring to Georgia.

Just hours after landing Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas, Georgia dipped into the Transfer Portal again, this time for former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett.

As a sophomore, Lovett starred for Missouri, hauling in 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. 

His 846 receiving yards were good for third in the SEC, behind only Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt (1,267) and South Carolina's Antwane Wells Jr. (898).

Against Georgia on October 1st, Lovett was able to do some damage, reeling in 6 passes for 84 yards. His best game came against South Carolina, when he caught 10 balls for 148 yards in Missouri's 23-10 win.

The 5-foot-10 receiver from Illinois helped lead his his East St. Louis team to an undefeated 14-0 record and the Illinois state title in 2019. A 4-star prospect in the 2021 class, Dominic Lovett carried offers from Alabama, Auburn, and Missouri, among others.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook described how tough it will be to replace Lovett.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Obviously he's a great player," Cook said of Lovett. "Obviously tough to replace a guy like that."

Thursday was a huge day for Georgia; the Bulldogs received commitments from 4-star defensive tackle Jordan Hall, Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas, and Lovett.

No. 1 ranked Georgia (13-0) takes on No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on December 31st in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The game is set for an 8:00 p.m. kick on ESPN.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

USATSI_19417435
Recruiting

BREAKING: Another Elite SEC WR Transfer Commits to Georgia

By Connor Jackson
FVlXF_wXEAYTSZ4
News

Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
MUD_5885
News

Breaking: Rara Thomas Commits to Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
0030643-jjwf-1280x720
Recruiting

Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In

By Connor Jackson
USATSI_19641871
News

BREAKING: Travis Hunter Makes Transfer Decision

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 8.43.09 PM
News

BREAKING: KyeRon Lindsay Enters Transfer Portal

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 4.56.48 PM
News

Georgia Pulls Away Against Chattanooga 72-65

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_18949015
News

BREAKING: Arik Gilbert to Enter the Transfer Portal

By Brooks Austin