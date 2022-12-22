Just hours after landing Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas, Georgia dipped into the Transfer Portal again, this time for former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett.

As a sophomore, Lovett starred for Missouri, hauling in 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns.

His 846 receiving yards were good for third in the SEC, behind only Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt (1,267) and South Carolina's Antwane Wells Jr. (898).

Against Georgia on October 1st, Lovett was able to do some damage, reeling in 6 passes for 84 yards. His best game came against South Carolina, when he caught 10 balls for 148 yards in Missouri's 23-10 win.

The 5-foot-10 receiver from Illinois helped lead his his East St. Louis team to an undefeated 14-0 record and the Illinois state title in 2019. A 4-star prospect in the 2021 class, Dominic Lovett carried offers from Alabama, Auburn, and Missouri, among others.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook described how tough it will be to replace Lovett.

"Obviously he's a great player," Cook said of Lovett. "Obviously tough to replace a guy like that."

Thursday was a huge day for Georgia; the Bulldogs received commitments from 4-star defensive tackle Jordan Hall, Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas, and Lovett.

No. 1 ranked Georgia (13-0) takes on No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on December 31st in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The game is set for an 8:00 p.m. kick on ESPN.

