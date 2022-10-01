The University of Georgia opened as a 27.5 point favorite on Sunday when the official lines released, some betting services even had the line set as low as 26.5 in favor of the Dawgs.

Though, as the betting lines are settling on Saturday morning, Georgia has been bet all the way up to a 30.5-point favorite in Columbia, Missouri against the unranked Missouri Tigers.

A full four-point swing worth of bets and the team totals have even been altered over the last few days, dropping from 56.0 to 54.0 in just a few days.

So, why is the line moving so much? Well, it's simple, almost all of the money is on Georgia. According to Vegas Insider, 87% of the bets in Vegas are on Georgia, 97% of the total money wagered on the spread right now is being placed on Georgia.

Georgia is expected to play like a hungry football team on Saturday evening, coming off what was their worst performance of the year with regard to the margin of victory against Kent State a week ago. The first quarter alternate line is set at (-7) in favor of the Bulldogs, a number that could easily be surpassed.

The Bulldogs gave up 22-points to a 40-plus point underdog at home versus Kent State. The Golden Flashes scored the most points on Georgia's defense since Alabama in last season's SEC Championship game. This is going to be a ticked-off defensive unit, combined with an offense that turned it over twice a week ago.

There was plenty of motivation for the uber-talented Georgia Bulldogs this week.

How to Watch Georgia vs Missouri

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)

Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

