After the 33-0 win over Samford, the message following Georgia's victory was not about the fact they held Samford to a shutout on defense. Rather the conversation was about the displeasure that fans and Kirby Smart had regarding the offense's inability to execute in the redzone.

The Bulldogs' offense bounced back in the win over South Carolina, so how did they grade out?

Quarterback: A+

Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was off last week in the win over Samford, as was the offense as a whole; the sixth-year quarterback missed some throws, which could've resulted in touchdowns.

In his first career start against South Carolina, which came on the road in front of a sold-out Williams Brice Stadium, Bennett rebounded with another strong performance and one that could boost him into the Heisman conversation.

Running Back: A

As in the weeks past, Kendall Milton received the most carries in the Bulldogs' backfield with ten carries. At the same time, Stetson Bennett led the team in rushing yards with 36 yards on three attempts. Aside from Milton's ten carries, the carries were spread out throughout the rest of Georgia's running back room.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A+

Georgia's offense was hitting on all cylinders from the first snap. The Bulldogs' offense built a lead early and never surrendered it.

After two relatively quiet games to start the season, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers put on the type of performance many have become accustomed to after his standout freshman season. The Napa, California, native led Georgia in receiving with 121 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions while also scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season on Georgia's opening drive.

Offensive Line: A+

Georgia held a big advantage on both sides of the line of scrimmage, which was noticeable from the opening drive offensively. Georgia's offense drove down the field with relative ease. Georgia's offensive line did not surrender a sack and was getting push up front in the running game.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN