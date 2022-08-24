Georgia Places 10 Players on Preseason All-SEC Teams

Georgia placed 10 representatives on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, according to a league announcement Tuesday.

The Bulldogs feature four players on the First Team and the SEC’s second-most representatives overall.

Sophomore TE Brock Bowers, junior OT Warren McClendon, junior DL Jalen Carter, and redshirt sophomore DB Kelee Ringo make up Georgia’s First Team contingent. The Bulldogs’ Second Team members are senior QB Stetson Bennett, redshirt sophomore C Sedric Van Pran, senior OLB Nolan Smith, senior S Christopher Smith, and senior WR/RS Kearis Jackson. Sophomore WR Ladd McConkey is the sole Georgia player on the Third Team.

The No. 3 Bulldogs take on No. 11 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 3. The 3:30 p.m. matchup in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be televised by ABC.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) - Sources confirmed an ACL tear during the second scrimmage.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.