Georgia Welcomes Lonnie Brown to their Coaching Staff

The Georgia football program has announced the hiring of Lonnie Brown as their Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Right before spring practice kicks off, Georgia has announced yet another hire and this time it is Lonnie Brown as the team's new assistant strength and conditioning coach. 

Brown most recently was with Arizona's football program as the team's Associate Director of Strength & Conditioning coach. He also served some time with Alabama State's strength and conditioning department before that.  

While helping out with the Alabama State football program he also oversaw the other 17 sports programs which consisted of nearly 400 total student-athletes. Prior to Alabama State, he was with Alabama A&M where he designed, implemented, and monitored strength and conditioning programs for multiple Olympic sports programs on top of being the Director of Strength and Conditioning.

This is not the first time Kirby Smart and Lonnie Smith will be on the same coaching staff either. Smith graduated from the University of Alabama in 2016 and during his time there he served as an Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach at his alma mater. He was also a part of the 2015 Alabama National Championship coaching staff where he specialized in defensive lineman skills and technique.

Coach Brown brings a lot of experience with him to Athens in a lot of different areas of his field, which will be very beneficial to the Georgia's program. 

USATSI_17300614
