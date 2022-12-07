Skip to main content

Georgia's Jack Podlesny Wins SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny earns SEC Special Teams Player of the Year honors

A day after being named to the All-SEC First Team, Georgia's Jack Podlesny has been recognized as the SEC's Special Teams Player of the year. Podlesny becomes just the second Georgia player to win the award (Jake Camarda - 2020).

From the SEC: Podlesny leads the SEC in field goal percentage at 88.5. He has connected on 23 of 26 attempts, and 73 of his 91 kickoffs have resulted in either touchback or a fair catch. He was twice named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week during the regular season.

Jack Podlesny is a member of the winningest-class in Georgia history, joining the program in 2018 as a walk-on from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia. Since taking over as Georgia's starting kicker in 2020, Podlesny has been a crucial part of Georgia heading to back-to-back playoffs. 

In the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama, Podlesny was 2/2 on field goal attempts, including a 49-yarder that narrowed Alabama's lead to 3 prior to the half.

Podlesny handles both field goal duties and kickoffs for Georgia. In 2022, he was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week twice: Kent State (3 for 3) and at Missouri (4 for 4).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_4182-X4
News

Kirby Smart Named SEC Coach of the Year

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_17496613
News

BREAKING: Bill Norton Enters the Transfer Portal

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19557288
News

How Did We Get Here? Explaining The Machine that is Georgia

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 9.16.15 PM
News

Georgia loses heartbreaker to Georgia Tech 77-79

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_16749216
Recruiting

Georgia Offers Record Breaking Transfer Portal WR

By Connor Jackson
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_5460
News

Transfer Portal Off to a Record Breaking Start, What About Georgia?

By Jonathan Williams and Brooks Austin
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_3240-X3
News

12 Bulldogs Named to the 2022 All-SEC Coaches' Team

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.58.05 PM
News

Georgia Basketball vs Georgia Tech Preview

By Christian Kirby II