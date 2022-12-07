Georgia's Jack Podlesny Wins SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

A day after being named to the All-SEC First Team, Georgia's Jack Podlesny has been recognized as the SEC's Special Teams Player of the year. Podlesny becomes just the second Georgia player to win the award (Jake Camarda - 2020).

From the SEC: Podlesny leads the SEC in field goal percentage at 88.5. He has connected on 23 of 26 attempts, and 73 of his 91 kickoffs have resulted in either touchback or a fair catch. He was twice named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week during the regular season.

Jack Podlesny is a member of the winningest-class in Georgia history, joining the program in 2018 as a walk-on from Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia. Since taking over as Georgia's starting kicker in 2020, Podlesny has been a crucial part of Georgia heading to back-to-back playoffs.

In the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama, Podlesny was 2/2 on field goal attempts, including a 49-yarder that narrowed Alabama's lead to 3 prior to the half.

Podlesny handles both field goal duties and kickoffs for Georgia. In 2022, he was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week twice: Kent State (3 for 3) and at Missouri (4 for 4).

