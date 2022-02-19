Coaching Carousel Settles, A Look at Georgia's 2022 Staff

What's the latest on Todd Monken and Georgia's staff as they filled the last on-field vacancy?

With the latest hiring of Fran Brown as Georgia's newest cornerbacks coach, the former Rutgers defensive back coach has filled the final on-field coaching vacancy on Georgia's staff for this offseason.

After seeing the Georgia Bulldogs deliver the program's first national championship in 41-years, the departure of one coordinator and two other position coaches is not a huge reset for a coaching staff that many expected to be raided after an impressive 2021 campaign.

When compared to Alabama's staff turnover a year ago after the Crimson Tide accomplished a similar feat of winning the national championship in the 2020 season, legendary head coach Nick Saban saw eleven coaches (off-field staff members included) leave Tuscaloosa following the championship win.

Georgia's Outgoing Coaches Following the 2021 Season

WR coach Cortez Hankton left for the same position at LSU

DC and OLB coach Dan Lanning left for the head coaching job at Oregon

DB coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami

Georgia's Incoming Coaches

WR coach Bryan McClendon

OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe

DB coach Fran Brown

After two seasons in the same post at Rutgers, Brown comes to Athens coaching the secondary. Brown led a Scarlett Knight's secondary that gave up around 235 passing yards in the 2021 season, which saw Rutgers finish with a 5-8 record.

Brown is filling the vacancy left by Jahmile Addae, who went to coach the defensive backs at Miami after just one season in Athens. Georgia's defense ranked first in scoring defense, redzone defense, and second in total defense. In addition, the Bulldogs passing defense was the 13th best in the country in 2021.

Addae did wonders on the field for the Bulldogs in his short stint, but he also made an impact off the field. Addae helped Georgia land one of the most star-studded defensive back classes in the country, which saw him rank as the second-best recruiter during the 2022 cycle according to the 247Sports Football Recruiter Rankings. Addae's replacement, Brown, ranked 43rd in the country for the 2022 cycle, not only making him the eighth-best recruiter in the Big Ten but the Scarlet Knights' best recruiter on staff, by a rather large margin as well.

Brown inherits a cornerbacks room that lost former Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick, to the NFL Draft. At the same time, Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, and Latavious Brini all opted to enter the NCAA's Transfer Portal shortly after the national championship-winning season. Meanwhile, Georgia returns Kelee Ringo, who clinched the program's national championship win with the interception, returned for a touchdown in the game's late stages versus Alabama.

Brown will take the cornerbacks while co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will coach the safeties in 2022 after being promoted to the role of sharing the defensive coordinating duties with inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann following the departure of Dan Lanning.

Luckily for Georgia, Lanning looks to be the only coordinator to depart Athens after the 2021 season. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken looked destined for another shot at coordinating in the National Football League. However, as the coaching carousel continues to wind down at both the college and professional level, it looks more and more likely that Monken will return to Athens for the third season in his current three deal he signed with Georgia back following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Monken's offense saw Georgia average 38.6 points per game, a new high for the program under Kirby Smart, not to mention Monken coordinated through the numerous injuries suffered at key positions like quarterback and wide receiver throughout the season.

Monken's future beyond the 2022 season is unclear; with his contract coming to an end in the near future, it may allow for him to pursue his dreams of returning to the NFL or renew his contract with Georgia.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.