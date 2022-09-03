Halftime Notes: Georgia vs. Oregon

The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook on the first half of play from Georgia versus Oregon in the season opener.

Georgia's first offensive drive saw the Bulldogs' offense predominantly stay in 11 and 12 personnel sets.

Georgia is playing freshman so far on defense; Mykel Williams started off the edge, while safety Malaki Starks recorded his first career interception.

The Georgia JUMBO package continues, as Jalen Carter plays fullback on the quarterback keeper.

Georgia getting Darnell Washington involved early in the passing game

Georgia playing in big nickel packages featuring three safeties, including Christopher Smith, Dan Jackson, and Malaki Starks.

Bennett playing smart in and out of the pocket, keeping his composure even in the face of pressure

At the end of the first quarter, Bennett already had over 100-yards passing, Georgia's leading rusher at the time was Ladd McConkey at nine yards.

Georgia rotated its running backs heavily on its third scoring drive; all three of its returning backs from a year ago saw carries.

Despite not having a sack, Georgia has gotten enough pressure on Nix to have forced two turnovers.

Georgia is still shuffling personnel along the offensive line; McClendon has gotten snaps at left tackle, while Amarius Mims has played at right.

Bennett has passed the 200-yard passing mark in the first half and has hit seven different receivers.

Bennett's 18 completions in the first half have tied his career high for completion in the half.

How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

