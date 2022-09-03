Skip to main content

Halftime Notes: Georgia vs. Oregon

Halfway through two quarters in Atlanta. Here's News and Notes for the First Half.

The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook on the first half of play from Georgia versus Oregon in the season opener.

  • Georgia's first offensive drive saw the Bulldogs' offense predominantly stay in 11 and 12 personnel sets. 
  •  Georgia is playing freshman so far on defense; Mykel Williams started off the edge, while safety Malaki Starks recorded his first career interception.
  • The Georgia JUMBO package continues, as Jalen Carter plays fullback on the quarterback keeper.
  • Georgia getting Darnell Washington involved early in the passing game
  • Georgia playing in big nickel packages featuring three safeties, including Christopher Smith, Dan Jackson, and Malaki Starks.
  • Bennett playing smart in and out of the pocket, keeping his composure even in the face of pressure
  • At the end of the first quarter, Bennett already had over 100-yards passing, Georgia's leading rusher at the time was Ladd McConkey at nine yards.
  • Georgia rotated its running backs heavily on its third scoring drive; all three of its returning backs from a year ago saw carries.
  • Despite not having a sack, Georgia has gotten enough pressure on Nix to have forced two turnovers.
  • Georgia is still shuffling personnel along the offensive line; McClendon has gotten snaps at left tackle, while Amarius Mims has played at right.
  • Bennett has passed the 200-yard passing mark in the first half and has hit seven different receivers.
  • Bennett's 18 completions in the first half have tied his career high for completion in the half.
Georgia's stats at halftime 

Georgia's stats at halftime 

Georgia's stats at halftime.

Georgia's stats at halftime.

How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_18979101
News

JUST IN: Oregon to Start Bo Nix at Quarterback

By Harrison Reno
3783E02A-8A10-439F-BA16-2B13A13F4E45
News

LIVE Updates: Georgia vs. Oregon

By Harrison Reno
220325_mlm_fb_practice_0087-X4
News

Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Georgia's Season Opener?

By Harrison Reno
62B00ED7-6D31-4C19-BBFF-32D9C8518F88
News

ESPN's College Gameday Picks are In

By Harrison Reno and Jonathan Williams
0632F42B-3E53-46E0-B20E-6C5FD17547DA
News

Stetson Bennett Talks Life after a National Title

By Jonathan Williams
3783E02A-8A10-439F-BA16-2B13A13F4E45
News

Get Up; It's Gameday! Everything You Need to Know

By Harrison Reno
2495AE96-FCE2-4C2B-9EA9-073A5593468A
News

WATCH: Georgia Releases Game Trailer for the Season Opener

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18115203
News

REPORT: The CFP Will Expand to a 12-team Format

By Harrison Reno