How Healthy is Georgia Heading into its First Fall Camp Scrimmage?

What is the health status of the Bulldogs heading into the first scrimmage of fall camp?

Heading into week three of fall camp, Georgia is coming off the back of its first major injury suffered in fall camp.  

Junior wide receiver Arian Smith suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's practice which later resulted in the confirmation Friday afternoon that the former dual-sport athlete will miss at least six weeks as he undergoes surgery on his ankle.

The third-year wide-out did not participate in this past spring's Track and Field season at Georgia; instead, he participated in spring practice while rehabbing from a broken leg, an injury that ended his sophomore season a year ago. 

While losing Smith for an extended period of time is not what the Bulldogs were hoping for, the injury report to this point looks far better than it did a year ago. 

Here is an injury report posted in the leadup to last season's Clemson game.

  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
  • OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - Limited, Available
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited, Available
  • DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Probable
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
  • TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - IN
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN
Compared to now, Georgia must be happy with the healthiness of their football team. 

  • Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee)- "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee)- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.
  • Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.
  • Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice. 
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.
  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

