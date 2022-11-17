The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are headed to Lexington this Saturday to play their final away game of the regular season. Georgia, coming off a convincing win against Mississippi State will be up against Kentucky's "pro style" offense led by quarterback Will Levis in what is expected to be an extremely cold game.

Georgia has already clinched the Eastern division in the SEC and is currently a 22.5 favorite over the Wildcats. Kentucky enters this matchup with a 6-4 record and are coming off of a very disappointing home upset against the Vanderbilt Commodores. This will be Kentucky's 2nd game of a 3 game home stretch to finish their regular season.

This will be the 76th meeting between these 2 teams in a series that Georgia has dominated 61-12-2. The Bulldogs are on a 12 game win streak and have not lost a game in Lexington since 2006. Georgia is currently beating Kentucky by an average margin of 16.3 points under Kirby Smart.

How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 19th, 2022

Saturday, Nov. 19th, 2022 Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (Color) will all be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

