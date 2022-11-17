Skip to main content

How to watch Georgia vs Kentucky

The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will complete their SEC schedule on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how to watch the game.

The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are headed to Lexington this Saturday to play their final away game of the regular season. Georgia, coming off a convincing win against Mississippi State will be up against Kentucky's "pro style" offense led by quarterback Will Levis in what is expected to be an extremely cold game.

Georgia has already clinched the Eastern division in the SEC and is currently a 22.5 favorite over the Wildcats. Kentucky enters this matchup with a 6-4 record and are coming off of a very disappointing home upset against the Vanderbilt Commodores. This will be Kentucky's 2nd game of a 3 game home stretch to finish their regular season.

This will be the 76th meeting between these 2 teams in a series that Georgia has dominated 61-12-2. The Bulldogs are on a 12 game win streak and have not lost a game in Lexington since 2006. Georgia is currently beating Kentucky by an average margin of 16.3 points under Kirby Smart.

How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky

  • Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 19th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (Color) will all be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20221112_RRD_UGAAA_00053-X4
Football

Bowers Already the Greatest TE in Georgia History, What's Next?

By Christian Goeckel
EA0F0FA6-ADD7-4860-8974-55E385219B44
Recruiting

Georgia Commits Ramp Up Recruitment of Sam M'Pemba

By Connor Jackson
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_0473
Football

Why Todd Monken Should Be The Choice for the Broyles Award

By Jonathan Williams
211016_AJW_FB_UK_0593-X3
News

Kentucky Player that Presents "Great Challenge" for Georgia Football

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_19422212
News

Weather Could Play a Role in Georgia vs Kentucky

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_16970703
News

What the Latest Numbers and Betting Trends Say about UGA vs Kentucky

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19199080
News

Stetson Bennett Named Finalist for Golden Arm Award

By Christian Kirby II
220111_mlm_fb_natty_33072
Football

Georgia Yet Again Seen as a Favorite to Win the National Title

By Jonathan Williams