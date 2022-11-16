Skip to main content

Stetson Bennett Named Finalist for Golden Arm Award

Stetson Bennett's impressive 2022 season has landed him as 1 of 5 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

When Stetson Bennett announced in the offseason that he would return for another season as the Georgia quarterback, many were critical of his decision and believed it was a mistake. However, the "super senior" has exceeded expectations. In addition to leading the Bulldogs to another 10-0 start and SEC title game, Bennett is closing in on breaking Georgia's all-time record for passing yards in a season.

Bennett's accomplishments have not gone unnoticed either, he is currently 6th highest in odds to win the Heisman, and was recently named as a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Trophy.

The Golden Arm Trophy is awarded annually to the nation's top quarterback that is set to graduate with their class. The Blackshear, Ga native is 1 of 5 finalists currently listed. Some other notable finalists this year are Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, TCU's Max Duggan, and Oregon's Bo Nix. Two quarterbacks of which Bennett has already defeated this season.

Bennett will compete in 2 more regular season games as well as the SEC Championship game before the presentation ceremony of the Golden Arm Award takes place Dec. 7th in Baltimore, Maryland.

