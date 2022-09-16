Skip to main content

How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Columbia. Here's how and where to watch the contest.

The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Columbia, a matchup that could alter perceptions of both programs. Fans will want to get all the action on Saturday, leaving one main question: where can they watch?

How to Watch Georgia @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • ESPN’s broadcast crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath.

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • AD Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - Will "definitely not be able to practice today (Monday)" according to Kirby Smart. 
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

8B83285F-9466-44AF-8BD2-CB014CAAB31F
Recruiting

Talented 2024 ATH Impressed with Georgia: "Everything Stood Out"

By Connor Jackson
B4E6AFCC-2541-4891-AE07-750BDCA3EDA4
News

LOOK: Georgia Social Media Teases Saturday Jersey Reveal

By Brooks Austin
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_3642-X4
News

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch: Could A Young WR Breakout versus SC?

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19047920
Football

Georgia @ South Carolina is SOLD OUT

By Harrison Reno
A832B723-B568-4570-BB0D-E554C83C2F3A
News

Kirby Smart Talks Arik Gilbert's Pathway to More Playing Time

By Harrison Reno
20220910UGA_vsSamford0522-L
Football

Full Look at New 2023 Schedule With Sudden Change

By Brooks Austin
210918_AJW_FB_SC_2166-L
Football

Bold Predictions For Georgia vs South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_15246345
Football

Score Predictions: Georgia Should Handle South Carolina

By SI Staff