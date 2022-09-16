How to Watch Georgia vs South Carolina
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Columbia. Here's how and where to watch the contest.
The defending national champions open up their SEC schedule by taking on a former staffer and his up-and-coming program; that's appointment viewing in today's college football.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Columbia, a matchup that could alter perceptions of both programs. Fans will want to get all the action on Saturday, leaving one main question: where can they watch?
How to Watch Georgia @ South Carolina
- Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- ESPN’s broadcast crew is Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath.
Georgia Football Injury Report
- AD Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - Will "definitely not be able to practice today (Monday)" according to Kirby Smart.
- Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
- Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
- Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
