How to Watch: Georgia vs Michigan

How can you watch one of the most intriguing matchups of the postseason?

As it currently sits, Georgia is favored over Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff Semifinal games. Georgia will look to secure a win in their second-ever semifinal game in program history, while Michigan is looking for their first.

The winner of the Orange Bowl will advance to Indianapolis and face the winner of Alabama-Cincinnati.

What looks to be the most marquee matchup of this postseason so far could not come at a better time for a Georgia team that's suffered numerous injuries throughout the season. Over the last week, we've learned that Georgia will have a number of key contributors back from injury and COVID-19, including former starting quarterback JT Daniels, wide receiver George Pickens, offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer, and safety Christopher Smith.

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 7:30 PM EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. If you cannot watch, we can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily.

Additional Broadcast:

SEC Network will also carry a version of the broadcast featuring the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs Scott Howard and crew starting at 7:30.

