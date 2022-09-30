Georgia enters yet another SEC divisional road test Saturday evening as a massive favorite against the Missouri Tigers. First, it was long-time SEC Eastern foe, South Carolina who received a 48 to 7 beating at the hands of the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, now it's the Missouri Tigers who are a 28.5-point underdog at home on Saturday night, according to SISportBook.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN's SEC Network, don't worry, it's not SECNetwork plus like last week. The TV commentators for the game are Tom Hart on play-by-play, Jordan Rodgers will provide color, and Cole Cubelic will be handling the sideline reporting duties.

How to Watch Georgia vs Missouri

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

Georgia's Statistical Trends

The total has gone UNDER in the last 6 straight Georgia Football games.

Georgia is (2-5) in their last seven against the spread vs Missouri.

Georgia is (7-0) in their last seven against the spread on the road.

The total has gone under in 4 out of the last 5 games against SEC East Opponents.

The total has gone under in 5 of Georgia's last 5 games played in October.

Missouri Statistical Trends

Missouri is (6-14) in their last 20 against the spread.

The total has gone under in 6 out of the last 7 Missouri games.

Missouri is (0-5) against the spread in their last 5 games in October.

The total has gone under in 4 out of the last 5 games against SEC opponents.

