How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

With the college football world's eyes set on the Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, we have all of the information on Monday night's broadcast available.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are in Los Angeles, California for a chance at becoming the first team in the College Football Playoff era to repeat as national champions. 

With the college football world's eyes set on the Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, we have all of the information on Monday night's broadcast available. 

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

  • Gameday: Monday, January. 9th, 2023
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  • Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

There will be additional broadcasts, such as the All-22 skybox view and the Pat McAfee on-field super show. 

Gambling Intel

  • Spread: TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110)
  • Moneyline: TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568)
  • Total: 62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110)
  • Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TCU 68% | UGA 42%
  • Game Info: Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • TCU Straight-Up Record: 13–1
  • TCU Against the Spread Record: 10–3–1
  • Georgia Straight-Up Record: 14–0
  • Georgia Against the Spread Record: 7–7

