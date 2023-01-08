The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are in Los Angeles, California for a chance at becoming the first team in the College Football Playoff era to repeat as national champions.

With the college football world's eyes set on the Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, we have all of the information on Monday night's broadcast available.

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

Gameday: Monday, January. 9th, 2023

Monday, January. 9th, 2023 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

There will be additional broadcasts, such as the All-22 skybox view and the Pat McAfee on-field super show.

Gambling Intel

Spread: TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110)

TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110) Moneyline: TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568)

TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568) Total: 62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110)

62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TCU 68% | UGA 42%

TCU 68% | UGA 42% Game Info: Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN TCU Straight-Up Record: 13–1

13–1 TCU Against the Spread Record: 10–3–1

10–3–1 Georgia Straight-Up Record: 14–0

14–0 Georgia Against the Spread Record: 7–7

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA