How to Watch Georgia vs TCU
With the college football world's eyes set on the Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, we have all of the information on Monday night's broadcast available.
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are in Los Angeles, California for a chance at becoming the first team in the College Football Playoff era to repeat as national champions.
With the college football world's eyes set on the Bulldogs and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, we have all of the information on Monday night's broadcast available.
How to Watch Georgia vs TCU
- Gameday: Monday, January. 9th, 2023
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
- Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.
There will be additional broadcasts, such as the All-22 skybox view and the Pat McAfee on-field super show.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
- Spread: TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110)
- Moneyline: TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568)
- Total: 62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110)
- Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TCU 68% | UGA 42%
- Game Info: Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
- TCU Straight-Up Record: 13–1
- TCU Against the Spread Record: 10–3–1
- Georgia Straight-Up Record: 14–0
- Georgia Against the Spread Record: 7–7
You May Also Like:
- Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played
- Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
- Injury Report: Georgia Banged Up Headed into Title Game
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA