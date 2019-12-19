Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello has reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal and is listed as a graduate transfer, AL.com's Matt Zenitz reports.

Costello played just five games in the 2019 season after a series of injuries kept him sidelined. The quarterback entered his senior year with high expectations after recording 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2018 and leading Stanford to a 9–4 record.

In a shortened senior season, Costello became the ninth player in school history to throw 6,000 career passing yards.

Costello's decision to enter the portal marks the 13th Stanford player to do so following the team's 4–8 record in 2019. The team ended the season on a four-game losing streak and finished last in the PAC-12 North.

The losing record was the worst in coach David Shaw's nine-year tenure with the program.