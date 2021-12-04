John Metchie Injured vs Georgia in SEC Championship
As the Georgia Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were nearing the half at the SEC Championship, Alabama wide receiver John Metchie has exited the contest with an apparent lower-body injury.
Georgia opened the game borderline flawlessly. They forced multiple stops and scored the game's first ten points. They were in control until a 3rd & 2 from Alabama's 33-yard line, Bryce Young hit Jameson Williams for a 67-yard touchdown pass. Bama went on to score another 10 points in the half.
But Georgia answered back with a shot of their own. Driving 75 yards on 3 plays, culminating in a 32-yard catch and run by wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
It was shortly after that on the impending Alabama possession where Metchie was injured in what appeared to be a non-contact fashion.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- WR, Kearis Jackson (Ribs) - Questionable
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Probable
- DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - Probable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
