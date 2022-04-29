Skip to main content

Jordan Davis Is Heading to Philly

Former Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis has come off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, he's been selected with the No. 13 pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

After leaving Athens as a national champion, no player may be leaving Georgia with the same amount of love as Jordan Davis. The mountain of a man who featured in Georgia's top-ranked defense as a nose tackle has heard his name called on Draft Day.

At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, not many were expecting anything special when it came to the timing of Jordan Davis's 40-yard dash, but it wouldn't come as a shock if the time left some NFL personnel impressed. Davis finished with an official time of 4.78.

Davis left money on the table this time a year ago to return to Athens for his senior season. If he would've declared for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season, Davis would've likely been one of the first defensive linemen taken off the board. Even still, he is regarded as a consensus first-round draft pick after another strong season.

The former Charlotte, North Carolina, native anchored down Georgia's run defense while continually making his presence felt as a pass rusher. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder naturally draws double teams with his size alone. He frees up his teammates for one-on-one matchups, which is something that does not show up in the box score.

Through the 15-game season, Davis finished with 32 total tackles, 5.5 for a loss, and two sacks. Davis received a lot of national attention early into his senior season as many realized his impact on games for Georgia; some even started a trend to see Jordan Davis make it to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

In the end, Davis did not make it to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Still, he did bring home the honors of being the winner of the Outland Trophy, annually given to the top interior lineman in college football.

