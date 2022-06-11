WATCH: Jordan Davis Plays Prank on Kirby, Helps Recruit Jamaal Jarrett
Georgia's defense played at historic levels in 2021 on their way to a national title, but it didn't come without a tremendous amount of talent on the roster — so much so, they shattered NFL Draft records this spring.
Now, it's time to reload, to replenish. Particularly along the trenches of that defense that's finished in the top-3 in rushing yards allowed per game each of the last three seasons. In order to do so, Georgia is going to need to land quite a few of the nation's premier talents in the class of 2023, one of those being Jamaal Jarrett. The 6'6, 355-pound defensive tackle from North Carolina is in Athens on his official visit this weekend, and in typical Kirby Smart fashion, the head coach had a little surprise for Jarrett.
While Davis is not only in town from Philadelphia to help land the next potentially great nose tackle at Georgia, he had time to play a prank on the head man himself.
Davis was selected with the No. 13 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, who just two rounds later selected Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean as well. Davis has received glowing reviews during his brief time in Philly, having already lost even more weight.
