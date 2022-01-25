WATCH: Insane Video Of Jordan Davis Preparing for NFL Combine

Following his announcement of declaring for the NFL, Jordan Davis has been busy getting ready for the Draft. And he's found good company to do that with.

Davis, a star defensive line-man for the Georgia Bulldogs, has been working with Chuck Smith of Atlanta Falcons fame on honing in his pass-rushing skills. Jordan Davis' biggest question mark has been his pass-rushing skills. He was used primarily as a run stopper at Georgia, but the 6' 5", 340+ pounder has been trying to prove that he can be a three-down player. He had a crucial play early in the National Championship Game against Bryce Young, in part proving that he has the ability. A good showing in the Combine however will give him the chance to fully assert himself as one of the absolute best defensive linemen in the class.

NFL scouts will be salivating over Davis' measurables. Georgia fans have always known how fast Jordan Davis can be, but now scouts are getting to see first hand what he can do. With the feet skills and general mobility that Davis displays in the video posted on Chuck Smith's Twitter, Davis has a huge chance to impress at the NFL Combine. Chuck Smith captioned his tweet with what many Georgia Fans already know. Jordan Davis has every chance to be a top 10 pick.

ROSTER MOVEMENTS

Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore

George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Nolan Smith, LB, Junior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

JT Daniels, QB, Junior *Entered Transfer Portal

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior

Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft

Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Tykee Smith, DB, Junior *Returning to Athens

Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior

John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Quay Walker, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior

Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022



William Poole, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022

Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Channing Tindall, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Jake Carmada, P, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Julian Rochester, DL, Senior

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

