WATCH: Insane Video Of Jordan Davis Preparing for NFL Combine

Watch: Jordan Davis Trains with Chuck Smith Before the NFL Combine
Following his announcement of declaring for the NFL, Jordan Davis has been busy getting ready for the Draft. And he's found good company to do that with.
Davis, a star defensive line-man for the Georgia Bulldogs, has been working with Chuck Smith of Atlanta Falcons fame on honing in his pass-rushing skills. Jordan Davis' biggest question mark has been his pass-rushing skills. He was used primarily as a run stopper at Georgia, but the 6' 5", 340+ pounder has been trying to prove that he can be a three-down player. He had a crucial play early in the National Championship Game against Bryce Young, in part proving that he has the ability. A good showing in the Combine however will give him the chance to fully assert himself as one of the absolute best defensive linemen in the class.
NFL scouts will be salivating over Davis' measurables. Georgia fans have always known how fast Jordan Davis can be, but now scouts are getting to see first hand what he can do. With the feet skills and general mobility that Davis displays in the video posted on Chuck Smith's Twitter, Davis has a huge chance to impress at the NFL Combine. Chuck Smith captioned his tweet with what many Georgia Fans already know. Jordan Davis has every chance to be a top 10 pick.
ROSTER MOVEMENTS
- Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
- George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Nolan Smith, LB, Junior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- JT Daniels, QB, Junior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
- Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Tykee Smith, DB, Junior *Returning to Athens
- Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
- John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Quay Walker, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
- Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
- Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- William Poole, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
- Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
- Channing Tindall, LB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
- Jake Carmada, P, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft
- Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
- Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
- Jordan Davis, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft
