JUST IN: Jordan Davis Wins Presitgious Awar

Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jordan Davis Wins Chuck Bednarik Award

    Jordan Davis (NT) has become Georgia’s second ever Chuck Bednarik Award winner, joining David Pollack in the history books.
    Author:

    One of the most dominant players in College Football, Jordan Davis, is bringing the Chuck Bednarik Award back to Athens. Davis joins Georgia Football legend David Pollack as the only Georgia player to win the Nagurski Award. 

    It is an award annually given to the best defensive player in College Football, a distinct honor for Georgia's starting nose tackle Jordan Davis. He won the award over two other very highly talked about players, Will Anderson (Alabama) and Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame).

    Davis returned to Athens this offseason for his senior season, potentially leaving millions of dollars on the table. If he would've declared for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season, Davis would've likely been one of the first defensive linemen taken off the board. 

    So far, the former Charlotte, North Carolina, native is picking up right where he left off, anchoring down Georgia's run defense while continually making his presence felt as a pass rusher. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder naturally draws double teams with his size alone, freeing up his teammates for one on one matchups, which is something that doesn't show up in the stats.

    Through 13 games this season, Davis has totaled 28 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and two sacks. Despite what the stats may say, Davis is an integral part of Georgia's defense, helping shut down the run and free up other teammates against the pass. 

    Davis received a lot of national attention early this season as many started to realize his impact on games for Georgia; some even started a trend to see Jordan Davis make it to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. 

    Read More

    After the performance of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the SEC Championship game, it seems like the most prestigious individual award in College Football is locked up, 

    After not winning the Narguski Award, this is the first award for the senior defensive lineman, and could be the first of two if he wins the Outland Trophy.

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211120_mlm_fb_charlestonsouthern_8016-L
    News

    JUST IN: Jordan Davis Wins Presitgious Awar

    11 seconds ago
    7F606CB1-5B62-4198-B96A-D80731B585C0
    News

    What UGA Fans Should Watch/Expect on Early NSD

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17289806
    News

    Kirby Smart has Instilled Consistency into Georgia Football

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17290196
    News

    EXPERT: Georgia Needs “Elite QB to Get Over the Hump”

    Dec 8, 2021
    A0B8827F-DAC7-4449-9FAB-D6DB42B58BDF
    News

    Former Bulldog Explains Why Loss to Bama Was Needed

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_16764768
    News

    Bulldogs' Azeez Ojulari Sets Giants' Record

    Dec 7, 2021
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_1822-L
    News

    REPORT: LSU Could Target Current UGA Staffer

    Dec 7, 2021
    USATSI_17289364
    News

    ESPN Analyst Predicts a Michigan Win Over Georgia

    Dec 7, 2021