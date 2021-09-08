Sources: JT Daniels Dealing With An Injury

Georgia's 10-3 win over then-ranked number three Clemson was headlined by a dominant defensive battle in which Georgia's defensive unit held the Clemson offense to just 2 yards and three points total, on the way to a victory where Christopher Smith's 74-yard pick-six would be the only touchdown of the game.

In the aftermath of such a low-scoring affair in a time where College Football is run by flash, high-paced offenses, Georgia's lack of offensive production in the season opener is under scrutiny. A host of injuries suffered throughout the offseason left Georgia with an inexperienced receiving, forcing Todd Monken and JT Daniels to look more east-west when throwing the football.

Sources have since told SI's Dawgs Daily that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was extremely limited on Monday, the first practice since the win over Clemson, due to an issue with his oblique issue.

Sources close to the situation say while the injury is not severe, Georgia is "limiting reps" and is "watching closely." After sitting out Monday, the junior quarterback practiced Tuesday and participated again on Wednesday.

Daniels' discomfort comes after throwing for 135 yards and an interception, completing 22 of his 30 passes from the weekend.

Georgia is set to kick off its home opener at 3:30 PM EST against UAB, the status of Daniels for the game is unknown, but it is worth noting that redshirt freshman Carson Beck took the reps with the first-team offense on Monday.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.