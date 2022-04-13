BREAKING: JT Daniels Announces Transfer Decision

JT Daniels went into the 2021 season the expected starting quarterback for the University of Georgia after leading the Bulldogs to four straight victories in the final four games of the 2020 season. Daniels spent six games on the sideline in 2020 behind Stetson Bennett at quarterback before getting his chance as the starter versus Mississippi State.

Fast forward to April of 2022, and Stetson Bennett is the quarterback that delivered Georgia to a National Championship and it's JT Daniels who has taken to social media to announce he will be transferring to West Virginia.

Going up and down the roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere," Daniels told ESPN in a phone interview. "It feels like a great fit for quarterback. I feel like there's a really, really, really good team that I'm going to step into and do my part to contribute."

"It definitely helped knowing Graham coming into it and having a really good relationship with him," Daniels said in an interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel. "Knowing that I trust that offense and that system, and I believe in it. I also feel really comfortable with Coach Brown and the ideas that he has and the way that he runs a program."

JT Daniels entered the Georgia program in March of 2020 with plenty of anticipation. nearly two years later, the former Gatorade Player of the Year and USC Transfer started 7 games for Georgia, going (7-0) throwing for 1,954 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.