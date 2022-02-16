JUST IN: Georgia to Allow Sale of Custom Jerseys

Thanks to the NCAA finally allowing college athletes to compensate off their name, image, and likeness this past summer, Georgia will now allow for the sale of player jerseys

An announcement that many began to anticipate following the announcements from fellow SEC teams, LSU and Florida specifically will be allowing the sale of their jerseys with the names of current players. Georgia has now followed suit and announced fans can begin to wear "champs on your back."

A huge move for not only the fans but players alike as both will benefit from the sales of their jerseys with actual player names on the back, thanks in large part to the NCAA for allowing for college athletes to compensate for their "Name, Image, and Likeness" also referred to as "NIL."

Off the backs of the first season, with players being able to benefit from their name, image, and likeness, along with Georgia finally delivering the program's first national championship in over 40 years, the announcement could not come at a better time for the players and the program.

Decisions like these from the university will inevitably help Kirby Smart and co. attract more and more of the top players in the country to the University of Georgia, thanks to the vast branding opportunities presented in and around the Athens area.

