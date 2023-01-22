Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and many others. After taking multiple visits and performing at various prestigious high school football camps, the junior was ready to make his college decision.

The 6'7, 335-pound offensive lineman will be taking his talents to Columbia, South Carolina as he announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Pringle chose the Gamecocks over Tennessee, Georgia, Clemson, NC State, and Florida.

Georgia's offensive line board for the 2024 class starts with Daniel Calhoun out of Centennial High School in Roswell, Georgia, but they will undoubtedly continue to pursue Pringle despite Sunday's news.

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels will have his first full class in 2024, having been hired during the build-up to the 2022 season, the 2024 class will be the first one to be recruited fully by Searels.

