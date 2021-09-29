WATCH: Kayin Lee's Commitment Video to Georgia Football

Georgia's 2023 recruiting class just gained its next name with the Commitment of Kayin Lee. Lee, a 5'11, 185-pound cornerback from Cedar Grove High School, picked the Dawgs over schools such as Ohio State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Notre Dame.

Lee, although a bit undersized, plays much bigger and more physical than his frame would suggest. He's an explosive tackler and does not shy away from contact. In the run game, Lee is veteran-like in his ability to shed blocks and make tackles in open space.

He also has the speed and ability to keep up with receivers, and he has good ball skills to make interceptions. He was clocked at 4.4 this summer during multiple camps, with 40-inch vertical jumps.

According to Lee, Georgia hasn't decided what position they want him to play in college just yet, they just know they want him in the fold. He's positionally versatile, covering like a corner, and hitting like a safety. Such a skillset would lend perfectly to the STAR position on this Georgia defense.

He's also not afraid to play on special teams as he has several special teams plays on his sophomore tape.

Lee now becomes the sixth commit in the 2023 class, and the second member of a Cedar Grove football team that has already seen CJ Madden commit to Georgia, and has Christen Miller — a heralded Georgia target — on the roster as well.

Current 2023 Commits

WR Daquayvious Sorey

TE Pearce Spurlin

OL Bo Hughley

DL Seven Cloud

CB Marcus Washington

CB Kayin Lee

You May Also Like:



Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI